SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AEIOU F T M O
Ming Kay Lee

AEIOU F T M O

Ming Kay Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
191 (77.01%)
Loss Trades:
57 (22.98%)
Best trade:
186.66 USD
Worst trade:
-77.16 USD
Gross Profit:
3 202.34 USD (28 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-590.55 USD (6 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (88.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
461.49 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.11
Long Trades:
134 (54.03%)
Short Trades:
114 (45.97%)
Profit Factor:
5.42
Expected Payoff:
10.53 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
-10.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.10 USD
Maximal:
108.33 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (109.03 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (1 429.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 70
AUDNZD 49
EURUSD 36
EURCHF 36
GBPNZD 30
AUDCAD 27
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
AUDNZD 129
EURUSD 132
EURCHF 920
GBPNZD 50
AUDCAD 132
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3.9K
AUDNZD 4.1K
EURUSD 4K
EURCHF 3.7K
GBPNZD 3.2K
AUDCAD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +186.66 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AEIOU F T M O
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
103K
USD
4
99%
248
77%
100%
5.42
10.53
USD
1%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.