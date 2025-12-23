- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
197 (52.81%)
Loss Trades:
176 (47.18%)
Best trade:
9.67 AUD
Worst trade:
-7.31 AUD
Gross Profit:
332.69 AUD (55 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.82 AUD (13 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (11.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.21 AUD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
48.06%
Max deposit load:
188.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
246
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
247 (66.22%)
Short Trades:
126 (33.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.04 AUD
Average Profit:
1.69 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.81 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-123.96 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.96 AUD (44)
Monthly growth:
-1.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.19 AUD
Maximal:
148.40 AUD (89.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.67% (147.86 AUD)
By Equity:
56.82% (45.69 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|121
|GBPUSD
|118
|USDJPY
|54
|EURJPY
|29
|XAUUSD
|12
|GBPJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURAUD
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|-35
|USDJPY
|-33
|EURJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|18
|GBPJPY
|-2
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDUSD
|-2
|EURAUD
|23
|EURNZD
|11
|AUDUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|5
|GBPAUD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|348
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|-527
|USDCAD
|548
|NZDUSD
|-117
|EURAUD
|2.2K
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|58
|BTCUSD
|40K
|GBPAUD
|286
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.67 AUD
Worst trade: -7 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 44
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.96 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 173
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 287
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.67 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
97
AUD
AUD
3
0%
373
52%
48%
1.04
0.04
AUD
AUD
85%
1:500