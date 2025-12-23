SignalsSections
Aldrenei Vilela Da

AVS

Aldrenei Vilela Da
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
197 (52.81%)
Loss Trades:
176 (47.18%)
Best trade:
9.67 AUD
Worst trade:
-7.31 AUD
Gross Profit:
332.69 AUD (55 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.82 AUD (13 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (11.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.21 AUD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
48.06%
Max deposit load:
188.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
246
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
247 (66.22%)
Short Trades:
126 (33.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.04 AUD
Average Profit:
1.69 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.81 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-123.96 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.96 AUD (44)
Monthly growth:
-1.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.19 AUD
Maximal:
148.40 AUD (89.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.67% (147.86 AUD)
By Equity:
56.82% (45.69 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 121
GBPUSD 118
USDJPY 54
EURJPY 29
XAUUSD 12
GBPJPY 9
USDCAD 8
NZDUSD 7
EURAUD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD -35
USDJPY -33
EURJPY 6
XAUUSD 18
GBPJPY -2
USDCAD 15
NZDUSD -2
EURAUD 23
EURNZD 11
AUDUSD 3
BTCUSD 5
GBPAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 348
GBPUSD -1.3K
USDJPY -2.4K
EURJPY 1.1K
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY -527
USDCAD 548
NZDUSD -117
EURAUD 2.2K
EURNZD 1.2K
AUDUSD 58
BTCUSD 40K
GBPAUD 286
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.67 AUD
Worst trade: -7 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 44
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.96 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 173
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.66 × 287
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.67 × 6
150 more...
No reviews
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 02:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 21:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 20:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 18:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AVS
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
97
AUD
3
0%
373
52%
48%
1.04
0.04
AUD
85%
1:500
Copy

