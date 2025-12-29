SignalsSections
WATCHER TOWER

Yusron Adi Putranto
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
128 (58.18%)
Loss Trades:
92 (41.82%)
Best trade:
2.42 USD
Worst trade:
-3.45 USD
Gross Profit:
159.84 USD (22 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.09 USD (17 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.69 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.94%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
100 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
120 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-1.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-9.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.23 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.40 USD
Maximal:
12.54 USD (5.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (12.54 USD)
By Equity:
2.53% (5.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 22
CHFJPY 21
EURJPY 19
USDJPY 19
EURAUD 16
EURNZD 16
AUDJPY 13
GBPUSD 12
EURCAD 11
NZDJPY 9
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
CADJPY 8
AUDNZD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCHF 6
NZDUSD 4
AUDCHF 4
AUDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURCHF 2
CADCHF 2
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -6
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 5
USDJPY -1
EURAUD -6
EURNZD 0
AUDJPY 5
GBPUSD 6
EURCAD 3
NZDJPY 0
USDCAD -3
USDCHF -1
CADJPY 4
AUDNZD 2
EURUSD 10
GBPCHF -2
NZDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
AUDCAD -3
AUDUSD 4
EURCHF 5
CADCHF -2
EURGBP -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -496
CHFJPY 464
EURJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 35
EURAUD -667
EURNZD 237
AUDJPY 940
GBPUSD 732
EURCAD 574
NZDJPY 248
USDCAD -287
USDCHF -18
CADJPY 716
AUDNZD 394
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPCHF -65
NZDUSD 389
AUDCHF 265
AUDCAD -365
AUDUSD 404
EURCHF 382
CADCHF -181
EURGBP -159
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.42 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.30 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.50 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.72 × 181
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 3
ICTrading-Live29
1.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
1.11 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
1.20 × 15
Exness-Real18
1.25 × 591
Exness-Real29
1.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live09
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.20 × 5
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
2.75 × 24
FxPro.com-Real07
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.34 × 62
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.43 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge12
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.03 × 38
Exness-Real16
4.83 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 11
5.00 × 1
6 more...
Fx Diffusion is short for Forex Diffusion.

This system combines various pairs in forex with a total of twenty-eight pairs.

Equipped with a very ideal risk ratio of one to one and a half, this system is expected to provide consistent profits.

It is recommended to use 1:2000 leverage for small accounts with capital less than $1000.

No reviews
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 15:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 15:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
