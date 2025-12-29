- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
128 (58.18%)
Loss Trades:
92 (41.82%)
Best trade:
2.42 USD
Worst trade:
-3.45 USD
Gross Profit:
159.84 USD (22 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.09 USD (17 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.69 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.94%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
100 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
120 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-1.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-9.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.23 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.40 USD
Maximal:
12.54 USD (5.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (12.54 USD)
By Equity:
2.53% (5.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|21
|EURJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|19
|EURAUD
|16
|EURNZD
|16
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURCAD
|11
|NZDJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDNZD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|-6
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|-1
|EURAUD
|-6
|EURNZD
|0
|AUDJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURCAD
|3
|NZDJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-3
|USDCHF
|-1
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPCHF
|-2
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDCAD
|-3
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|-2
|EURGBP
|-2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-496
|CHFJPY
|464
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|35
|EURAUD
|-667
|EURNZD
|237
|AUDJPY
|940
|GBPUSD
|732
|EURCAD
|574
|NZDJPY
|248
|USDCAD
|-287
|USDCHF
|-18
|CADJPY
|716
|AUDNZD
|394
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-65
|NZDUSD
|389
|AUDCHF
|265
|AUDCAD
|-365
|AUDUSD
|404
|EURCHF
|382
|CADCHF
|-181
|EURGBP
|-159
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.42 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Fx Diffusion is short for Forex Diffusion.
This system combines various pairs in forex with a total of twenty-eight pairs.
Equipped with a very ideal risk ratio of one to one and a half, this system is expected to provide consistent profits.
It is recommended to use 1:2000 leverage for small accounts with capital less than $1000.
No reviews
