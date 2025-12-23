SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SKYTRADER SNAKES COMPLETO MM
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

SKYTRADER SNAKES COMPLETO MM

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -44%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 125
Profit Trades:
578 (51.37%)
Loss Trades:
547 (48.62%)
Best trade:
824.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-549.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
35 858.42 BRL (42 310 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 110.64 BRL (1 547 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (944.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 281.40 BRL (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
65.63%
Max deposit load:
24.74%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.60
Long Trades:
520 (46.22%)
Short Trades:
605 (53.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-2.00 BRL
Average Profit:
62.04 BRL
Average Loss:
-69.67 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-347.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 990.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
-32.82%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 298.22 BRL
Maximal:
3 728.22 BRL (57.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.83% (3 728.22 BRL)
By Equity:
4.65% (142.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 816
WINV25 119
WING26 46
BITZ25 21
WDOF26 20
GOLD11 11
WDOX25 9
WDOZ25 2
SIMH3 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -538
WINV25 -189
WING26 -1.4K
BITZ25 375
WDOF26 -150
GOLD11 7
WDOX25 201
WDOZ25 190
SIMH3 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -1.1K
WINV25 -1K
WING26 -10K
BITZ25 3.4M
WDOF26 -19K
GOLD11 18
WDOX25 46K
WDOZ25 43K
SIMH3 10
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +824.00 BRL
Worst trade: -549 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +944.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -347.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
4.78 × 9
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
