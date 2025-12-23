- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
19.10 USD
Worst trade:
-126.85 USD
Gross Profit:
227.93 USD (4 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-126.85 USD (2 536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (227.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.93 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
7.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
16 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
6 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
4.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.85 USD
Average Loss:
-126.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-126.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.85 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
126.85 USD (17.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.43% (126.85 USD)
By Equity:
15.70% (114.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|101
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Single Entry, with TP and hidden SL
Automated trading strategy, follow strict trading rule.
