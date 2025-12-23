SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MEDALLION FUND
Bryan Pan Mun Hoong

MEDALLION FUND

Bryan Pan Mun Hoong
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
19.10 USD
Worst trade:
-126.85 USD
Gross Profit:
227.93 USD (4 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-126.85 USD (2 536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (227.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.93 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
7.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
16 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
6 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
4.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.85 USD
Average Loss:
-126.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-126.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.85 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
126.85 USD (17.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.43% (126.85 USD)
By Equity:
15.70% (114.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 101
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.10 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 16
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 1
DPrimeVU-Live 4
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1.13 × 76
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
3.79 × 81
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
4.81 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge01
5.22 × 27
XMTrading-Real 12
9.10 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Single Entry, with TP and hidden SL


Automated trading strategy, follow strict trading rule.

No reviews
2026.01.11 08:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 23:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 00:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 23:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 02:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 02:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MEDALLION FUND
50 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
601
USD
5
100%
22
95%
0%
1.79
4.59
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.