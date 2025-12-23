SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FT2 MANUAL
Antoine Melhem

FT2 MANUAL

Antoine Melhem
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 328
Profit Trades:
2 291 (68.84%)
Loss Trades:
1 037 (31.16%)
Best trade:
855.60 USD
Worst trade:
-965.40 USD
Gross Profit:
36 400.04 USD (621 773 252 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 384.29 USD (1 837 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (273.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 923.56 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
1.46%
Max deposit load:
100.68%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
469
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
2 155 (64.75%)
Short Trades:
1 173 (35.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
15.89 USD
Average Loss:
-30.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-91.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 956.78 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
4.43%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 351.25 USD
Maximal:
9 985.66 USD (9.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.19% (9 979.50 USD)
By Equity:
3.79% (3 831.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1712
US30.cash 815
US100.cash 312
USDJPY 106
BTCUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.3K
US30.cash 9.2K
US100.cash -2.7K
USDJPY 31
BTCUSD -69
GBPUSD 26
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.8K
US30.cash 696K
US100.cash -37K
USDJPY 1.1K
BTCUSD -10K
GBPUSD 309
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +855.60 USD
Worst trade: -965 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +273.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
FT2
No reviews
2025.12.26 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 10:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 00:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 00:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 00:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FT2 MANUAL
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
6
5%
3 328
68%
1%
1.15
1.51
USD
9%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.