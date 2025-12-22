- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
901
Profit Trades:
753 (83.57%)
Loss Trades:
148 (16.43%)
Best trade:
87.04 USD
Worst trade:
-43.17 USD
Gross Profit:
2 567.32 USD (89 919 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 344.24 USD (54 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (96.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
20.52%
Max deposit load:
6.73%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
297
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.72
Long Trades:
784 (87.01%)
Short Trades:
117 (12.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
3.41 USD
Average Loss:
-9.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-140.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.50%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
140.29 USD (3.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.69% (140.62 USD)
By Equity:
7.11% (274.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|899
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURUSD+
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|0
|EURUSD+
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|34K
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD+
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.04 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Tired of high-drawdown signals? Join a strategy built on logic, not luck.
This signal is strictly algorithmic. It removes human emotion from the equation, executing trades based on institutional volume levels and volatility breakouts.
✅ Why Follow This Signal?
Verified History: Check my growth chart—consistent monthly returns.
Safety First: We never leave trades open over the weekend.
Transparency: All trading statistics are fully open for your review.
🔧 Setup Instructions:
Deposit required minimum USD 3000
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
4
99%
901
83%
21%
1.90
1.36
USD
USD
7%
1:500