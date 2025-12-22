SignalsSections
Guan Xi Liang

A171 Soar to great heights

Guan Xi Liang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
40.09 CHF
Worst trade:
-23.62 CHF
Gross Profit:
226.73 CHF (28 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.56 CHF (3 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (34.20 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.53 CHF (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.28%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.43
Long Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
8.23
Expected Payoff:
13.28 CHF
Average Profit:
17.44 CHF
Average Loss:
-13.78 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.62 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.62 CHF (1)
Monthly growth:
35.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.62 CHF
Maximal:
23.62 CHF (4.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.30% (18.55 CHF)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 25K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.09 CHF
Worst trade: -24 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.20 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.62 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

展翅高飞
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 15:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 14:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of the 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:38
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of the 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
