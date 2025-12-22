- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.86 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7.74 USD (770 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (7.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.86
Trading activity:
95.65%
Max deposit load:
2.42%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
7.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.40% (5.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|382
|AUDUSD
|289
|GBPUSD
|99
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.86 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 13
|
XMAU-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 17
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.17 × 6
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.20 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.22 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.29 × 564
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.31 × 32
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 3
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.33 × 3
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.33 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.40 × 200
My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit with hidden SL/TP.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##
Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:100
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance
Maximum Positions : 1
Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.
When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
