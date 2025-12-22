- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.59 USD (258 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (2.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.59 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
4.45
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.32%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.33% (0.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|159
|GBPUSD
|99
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 13
|
XMAU-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.17 × 6
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.20 × 10
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.20 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.22 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.29 × 564
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.33 × 6
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.33 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.40 × 200
My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##
Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:100
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance
Maximum Positions : 1
Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.
When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
