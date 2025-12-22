SegnaliSezioni
Budiman Budiman

One Punch FX

Budiman Budiman
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 55 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
FBS-Real-8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.59 USD (258 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (2.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.59 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
4.45
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.32%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.33% (0.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 159
GBPUSD 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-3
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 13
XMAU-Real 20
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-13
0.17 × 6
FBS-Real-9
0.20 × 10
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.20 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.22 × 9
Tickmill-Live05
0.29 × 564
Tradestone-Real-1
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.33 × 6
NPBFX-Real
0.33 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.40 × 200
My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##

Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:100
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance 
Maximum Positions : 1


Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.

When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.22 14:38
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 14:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 14:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
One Punch FX
55USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
103
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.86
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

