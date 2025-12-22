SignalsSections
Thosaphol Rodkwamtuk

CopyGold MT5

Thosaphol Rodkwamtuk
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2026 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 030
Profit Trades:
734 (71.26%)
Loss Trades:
296 (28.74%)
Best trade:
11.20 USD
Worst trade:
-20.69 USD
Gross Profit:
1 581.03 USD (1 580 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 259.62 USD (1 259 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (33.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.64 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.92%
Max deposit load:
19.76%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
875
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.86
Long Trades:
615 (59.71%)
Short Trades:
415 (40.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.15 USD
Average Loss:
-4.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-36.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
34.67%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.87 USD
Maximal:
173.16 USD (16.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.55% (173.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.64% (81.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1030
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 321
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 321K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.20 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
CopyGold MT5
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
