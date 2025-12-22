- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 030
Profit Trades:
734 (71.26%)
Loss Trades:
296 (28.74%)
Best trade:
11.20 USD
Worst trade:
-20.69 USD
Gross Profit:
1 581.03 USD (1 580 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 259.62 USD (1 259 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (33.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.64 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.92%
Max deposit load:
19.76%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
875
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.86
Long Trades:
615 (59.71%)
Short Trades:
415 (40.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.15 USD
Average Loss:
-4.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-36.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
34.67%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.87 USD
Maximal:
173.16 USD (16.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.55% (173.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.64% (81.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1030
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|321
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|321K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.20 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
CopyGold MT5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2026 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
85%
1 030
71%
86%
1.25
0.31
USD
USD
17%
1:200