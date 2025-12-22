SignalsSections
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Eightcap-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
439
Profit Trades:
315 (71.75%)
Loss Trades:
124 (28.25%)
Best trade:
1 168.12 AUD
Worst trade:
-712.72 AUD
Gross Profit:
25 154.09 AUD (43 343 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 657.71 AUD (46 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (930.84 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 116.43 AUD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
227 (51.71%)
Short Trades:
212 (48.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
21.63 AUD
Average Profit:
79.85 AUD
Average Loss:
-126.27 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-478.34 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 853.91 AUD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.85%
Annual Forecast:
10.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.70 AUD
Maximal:
3 182.54 AUD (1.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.56% (3 182.54 AUD)
By Equity:
0.12% (244.32 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.t 438
NDX100 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.t 7.2K
NDX100 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.t -2.7K
NDX100 -415
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 168.12 AUD
Worst trade: -713 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +930.84 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -478.34 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Eightcap-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.