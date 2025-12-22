SignalsSections
Andy Chandra

EA Executor

Andy Chandra
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
15 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
12 (44.44%)
Best trade:
87.68 USD
Worst trade:
-51.65 USD
Gross Profit:
505.54 USD (130 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295.40 USD (77 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (208.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
208.49 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
1.30%
Max deposit load:
5.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
7.78 USD
Average Profit:
33.70 USD
Average Loss:
-24.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-103.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.27%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.41 USD
Maximal:
125.04 USD (6.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.51% (125.04 USD)
By Equity:
0.72% (14.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
EURUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
EURJPY 3
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 110
EURUSD 39
GBPJPY 13
EURJPY 47
USDJPY 10
USDCAD -9
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
EURUSD 430
GBPJPY 681
EURJPY 720
USDJPY 130
USDCAD -113
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.68 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +208.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
Trade in 6 pair
Full with Tp n SL
All calculated with risk! 
ENJOY YOUR PROFIT!
No reviews
2025.12.22 01:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 01:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
