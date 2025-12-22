- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
15 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
12 (44.44%)
Best trade:
87.68 USD
Worst trade:
-51.65 USD
Gross Profit:
505.54 USD (130 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295.40 USD (77 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (208.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
208.49 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
1.30%
Max deposit load:
5.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
7.78 USD
Average Profit:
33.70 USD
Average Loss:
-24.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-103.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.27%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.41 USD
Maximal:
125.04 USD (6.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.51% (125.04 USD)
By Equity:
0.72% (14.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|110
|EURUSD
|39
|GBPJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|47
|USDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|-9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|EURUSD
|430
|GBPJPY
|681
|EURJPY
|720
|USDJPY
|130
|USDCAD
|-113
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.68 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +208.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
Trade in 6 pair
Full with Tp n SL
All calculated with risk!
ENJOY YOUR PROFIT!
No reviews
