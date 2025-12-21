- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
27 (77.14%)
Loss Trades:
8 (22.86%)
Best trade:
39.75 USD
Worst trade:
-26.22 USD
Gross Profit:
275.00 USD (44 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71.13 USD (11 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (88.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.68 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.67%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.37
Long Trades:
30 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
5 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
3.87
Expected Payoff:
5.82 USD
Average Profit:
10.19 USD
Average Loss:
-8.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-32.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
32.00 USD (2.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.09% (32.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.30% (54.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|160
|USDJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|19
|EURGBP
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|USDJPY
|514
|EURUSD
|385
|EURGBP
|119
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.75 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 76
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 12
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 37
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 87
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 82
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 75
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 65
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
Low Risk
Nice Profit
Nice Profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
3
100%
35
77%
100%
3.86
5.82
USD
USD
5%
1:200