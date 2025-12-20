- Growth
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
106 (52.21%)
Loss Trades:
97 (47.78%)
Best trade:
198.07 USD
Worst trade:
-62.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 205.27 USD (332 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-933.86 USD (602 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (998.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
998.23 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
4.62%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.53
Long Trades:
165 (81.28%)
Short Trades:
38 (18.72%)
Profit Factor:
3.43
Expected Payoff:
11.19 USD
Average Profit:
30.24 USD
Average Loss:
-9.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-186.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.96 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
265.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.47 USD
Maximal:
215.65 USD (11.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.99% (215.65 USD)
By Equity:
5.29% (47.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|192
|BTCUSD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|BTCUSD
|-50
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|232K
|BTCUSD
|-502K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +198.07 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +998.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monaxa-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hello fellow trader.my trading strategy is Engulfing failed.only trade for best setup and swing trade.
