Burhan Bin Karman

Engulfman

Burhan Bin Karman
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
Monaxa-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
106 (52.21%)
Loss Trades:
97 (47.78%)
Best trade:
198.07 USD
Worst trade:
-62.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 205.27 USD (332 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-933.86 USD (602 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (998.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
998.23 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
4.62%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.53
Long Trades:
165 (81.28%)
Short Trades:
38 (18.72%)
Profit Factor:
3.43
Expected Payoff:
11.19 USD
Average Profit:
30.24 USD
Average Loss:
-9.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-186.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.96 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
265.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.47 USD
Maximal:
215.65 USD (11.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.99% (215.65 USD)
By Equity:
5.29% (47.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 192
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
BTCUSD -50
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 232K
BTCUSD -502K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.07 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +998.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monaxa-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 1
Hello fellow trader.my trading strategy is Engulfing failed.only trade for best setup and swing trade.
No reviews
2025.12.20 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 10:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
