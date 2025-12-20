SignalsSections
Li Min Lin

Gw002

Li Min Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
GinzoNetwork-Trade
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 406
Profit Trades:
1 549 (64.38%)
Loss Trades:
857 (35.62%)
Best trade:
7 740.36 USD
Worst trade:
-2 768.68 USD
Gross Profit:
120 945.89 USD (2 080 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 359.77 USD (782 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (205.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 109.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
428
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.58
Long Trades:
1 202 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
1 204 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
15.62 USD
Average Profit:
78.08 USD
Average Loss:
-97.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-15 794.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 812.09 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
7.63%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23 735.04 USD (4.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.64% (23 735.04 USD)
By Equity:
27.87% (142 403.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.UScent 2400
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.UScent 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.UScent 9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 740.36 USD
Worst trade: -2 769 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 794.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

forge ahead
No reviews
2025.12.20 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 03:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
