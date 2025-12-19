- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
189 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
42 (18.18%)
Best trade:
20.63 USD
Worst trade:
-14.07 USD
Gross Profit:
326.47 USD (32 556 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115.82 USD (11 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (21.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.46 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.54%
Max deposit load:
1.49%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.35
Long Trades:
122 (52.81%)
Short Trades:
109 (47.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-2.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.65 USD
Maximal:
28.65 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.16% (28.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.33% (2.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|231
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|211
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.63 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
