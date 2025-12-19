SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MaxPro Start 5006654
Sutardi

MaxPro Start 5006654

Sutardi
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
189 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
42 (18.18%)
Best trade:
20.63 USD
Worst trade:
-14.07 USD
Gross Profit:
326.47 USD (32 556 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115.82 USD (11 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (21.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.46 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.54%
Max deposit load:
1.49%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.35
Long Trades:
122 (52.81%)
Short Trades:
109 (47.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-2.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.65 USD
Maximal:
28.65 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.16% (28.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.33% (2.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 231
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 211
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.63 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
If you want to get the EA used for this signal, you can purchase it at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157553
No reviews
2025.12.19 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.