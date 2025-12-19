SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Efpen77
Aef Saefulloh

Efpen77

Aef Saefulloh
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 109%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
101 (46.11%)
Loss Trades:
118 (53.88%)
Best trade:
198.65 USD
Worst trade:
-160.40 USD
Gross Profit:
4 866.82 USD (211 681 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 773.60 USD (149 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (414.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.72%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
124 (56.62%)
Short Trades:
95 (43.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
4.99 USD
Average Profit:
48.19 USD
Average Loss:
-31.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-517.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.33 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
72.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.16 USD
Maximal:
683.67 USD (46.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.91% (683.67 USD)
By Equity:
13.16% (167.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
GBPUSD 21
CHFJPY 19
EURJPY 18
GBPJPY 18
AUDJPY 16
EURGBP 10
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 5
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 1
USDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD 94
CHFJPY -41
EURJPY -67
GBPJPY 53
AUDJPY -31
EURGBP 23
USDJPY -72
EURUSD 49
AUDUSD 40
CADJPY -7
NZDJPY -6
NZDUSD -7
EURNZD -6
USDCHF -4
USDCAD -3
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 66K
GBPUSD 2.6K
CHFJPY -191
EURJPY -2.8K
GBPJPY 4.1K
AUDJPY -2.4K
EURGBP 779
USDJPY -3.6K
EURUSD 1.2K
AUDUSD 709
CADJPY -1.1K
NZDJPY -899
NZDUSD -687
EURNZD -1K
USDCHF -349
USDCAD -400
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.65 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +414.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -517.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
322 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 21:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
