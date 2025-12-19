- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
101 (46.11%)
Loss Trades:
118 (53.88%)
Best trade:
198.65 USD
Worst trade:
-160.40 USD
Gross Profit:
4 866.82 USD (211 681 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 773.60 USD (149 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (414.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.72%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
124 (56.62%)
Short Trades:
95 (43.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
4.99 USD
Average Profit:
48.19 USD
Average Loss:
-31.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-517.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.33 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
72.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.16 USD
Maximal:
683.67 USD (46.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.91% (683.67 USD)
By Equity:
13.16% (167.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|GBPUSD
|21
|CHFJPY
|19
|EURJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|16
|EURGBP
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|5
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|94
|CHFJPY
|-41
|EURJPY
|-67
|GBPJPY
|53
|AUDJPY
|-31
|EURGBP
|23
|USDJPY
|-72
|EURUSD
|49
|AUDUSD
|40
|CADJPY
|-7
|NZDJPY
|-6
|NZDUSD
|-7
|EURNZD
|-6
|USDCHF
|-4
|USDCAD
|-3
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|66K
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|CHFJPY
|-191
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|GBPJPY
|4.1K
|AUDJPY
|-2.4K
|EURGBP
|779
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|709
|CADJPY
|-1.1K
|NZDJPY
|-899
|NZDUSD
|-687
|EURNZD
|-1K
|USDCHF
|-349
|USDCAD
|-400
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +198.65 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +414.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -517.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
11
0%
219
46%
100%
1.28
4.99
USD
USD
46%
1:200