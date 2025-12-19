SignalsSections
Anthony Charles Andre Desauw

KGRBDS

Anthony Charles Andre Desauw
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
RaiseGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
91 (57.96%)
Loss Trades:
66 (42.04%)
Best trade:
99.10 EUR
Worst trade:
-74.26 EUR
Gross Profit:
699.11 EUR (443 607 pips)
Gross Loss:
-614.85 EUR (395 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (49.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.42 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
0.33%
Max deposit load:
43.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
87 (55.41%)
Short Trades:
70 (44.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.54 EUR
Average Profit:
7.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-46.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.77 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
78.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.40 EUR
Maximal:
276.57 EUR (35.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.81% (48.85 EUR)
By Equity:
3.87% (2.59 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold 96
Bitcoin 16
Silver 10
USDCAD 8
EURUSD 6
NAS100 4
Solana 4
EURJPY 3
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 2
LINK 1
Sushi 1
Ethereum 1
CAC40 1
DJ30 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 43
Bitcoin -12
Silver 124
USDCAD -37
EURUSD -8
NAS100 11
Solana 8
EURJPY -16
GBPUSD -27
GBPJPY 2
LINK 10
Sushi 0
Ethereum 1
CAC40 0
DJ30 -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold 4.6K
Bitcoin 25K
Silver 1.2K
USDCAD -328
EURUSD -846
NAS100 32K
Solana 829
EURJPY -300
GBPUSD -1.4K
GBPJPY 132
LINK 1.1K
Sushi -8
Ethereum 5.4K
CAC40 469
DJ30 -20K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.25 01:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 11:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
