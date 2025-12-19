SignalsSections
Jihong Liu

Mohwin257

Jihong Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
1 / 99K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 426
Profit Trades:
8 022 (70.20%)
Loss Trades:
3 404 (29.79%)
Best trade:
1 863.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 390.00 USD
Gross Profit:
62 487.93 USD (2 247 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 002.08 USD (2 010 419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (45.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 863.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
2.68%
Max deposit load:
0.29%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
553
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
5 598 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
5 828 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
7.79 USD
Average Loss:
-14.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-168.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 407.29 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 450.43 USD
Maximal:
6 173.96 USD (26.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.02% (6 173.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.23% (63.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDecn 11426
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDecn 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDecn 238K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 863.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 390 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

全自动EA交易，低回测高收益，是您伦敦金、外汇交易的理想选择！
No reviews
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 09:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
