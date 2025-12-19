- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 426
Profit Trades:
8 022 (70.20%)
Loss Trades:
3 404 (29.79%)
Best trade:
1 863.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 390.00 USD
Gross Profit:
62 487.93 USD (2 247 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 002.08 USD (2 010 419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (45.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 863.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
2.68%
Max deposit load:
0.29%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
553
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
5 598 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
5 828 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
7.79 USD
Average Loss:
-14.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-168.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 407.29 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 450.43 USD
Maximal:
6 173.96 USD (26.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.02% (6 173.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.23% (63.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDecn
|11426
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDecn
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDecn
|238K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 863.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 390 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
全自动EA交易，低回测高收益，是您伦敦金、外汇交易的理想选择！
No reviews
