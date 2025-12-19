- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
1 891.53 RUB
Worst trade:
-3 976.97 RUB
Gross Profit:
9 156.67 RUB (11 829 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 055.60 RUB (8 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (6 440.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 440.20 RUB (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
15.57%
Max deposit load:
39.20%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
100.05 RUB
Average Profit:
763.06 RUB
Average Loss:
-783.96 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 178.81 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 073.69 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
2.63%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 073.69 RUB
Maximal:
4 073.69 RUB (5.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (4 073.69 RUB)
By Equity:
2.30% (1 891.00 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDrfd
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDrfd
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDrfd
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Работает торговый советник.
Минимальный депозит для копирования 50 000 рублей.
Ссылку для регистрации у брокера можно запросить в личных сообщениях.
Присоединяйтесь.
No reviews
