Mazhar Husain Shaikh

MazSmallSignal

Mazhar Husain Shaikh
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
97 (97.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (3.00%)
Best trade:
26.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1.00 USD
Gross Profit:
249.76 USD (51 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.59 USD (449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (172.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.74 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
92.53%
Max deposit load:
47.72%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
248.17
Long Trades:
60 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
40 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
157.08
Expected Payoff:
2.48 USD
Average Profit:
2.57 USD
Average Loss:
-0.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.30%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.00 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (413.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US_TECH100 45
GOLD 19
SILVER 14
USDJPY 12
NATURAL_GAS 6
CrudeOIL 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US_TECH100 122
GOLD 28
SILVER 70
USDJPY 7
NATURAL_GAS 13
CrudeOIL 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US_TECH100 47K
GOLD 2.8K
SILVER 698
USDJPY 325
NATURAL_GAS 18
CrudeOIL 7
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.50 × 115
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.00 × 1
0% algo

Trades are based on technical analysis, analysts views and news. 

Trade volumes are small (minimum). Profits are small as well. 

No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
