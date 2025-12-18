- Growth
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
20 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.76%)
Best trade:
17.68 EUR
Worst trade:
-11.15 EUR
Gross Profit:
130.12 EUR (15 474 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.15 EUR (1 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (99.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.56 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
5.87%
Max deposit load:
2.08%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.67
Long Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
11.67
Expected Payoff:
5.67 EUR
Average Profit:
6.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-11.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.15 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
6.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
11.15 EUR (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (11.15 EUR)
By Equity:
0.49% (9.04 EUR)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD-STD
21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD
136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD
14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Deposit load
Drawdown
Best trade: +17.68 EUR
Worst trade: -11 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
