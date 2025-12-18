- Growth
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
279 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
147 (34.51%)
Best trade:
34.98 USD
Worst trade:
-54.25 USD
Gross Profit:
758.05 USD (124 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-905.84 USD (533 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (45.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.84 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
20.91%
Max deposit load:
42.90%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
312 (73.24%)
Short Trades:
114 (26.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.72 USD
Average Loss:
-6.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-173.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.87 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-47.60%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.06 USD
Maximal:
322.82 USD (81.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.76% (322.82 USD)
By Equity:
49.09% (68.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|407
|BTCUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-110
|BTCUSD
|-38
|GBPUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.5K
|BTCUSD
|-403K
|GBPUSD
|-6
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.98 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.28 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.55 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.87 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.16 × 1212
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.32 × 1432
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.43 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.77 × 246
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.24 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.25 × 1669
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.26 × 342
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.59 × 32
|
Tickmill-Live08
|3.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.54 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.00 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|4.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
-48%
0
0
USD
USD
171
USD
USD
4
59%
426
65%
21%
0.83
-0.35
USD
USD
81%
1:500