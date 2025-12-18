SignalsSections
Nan Wang

AAA888

Nan Wang
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -48%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
279 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
147 (34.51%)
Best trade:
34.98 USD
Worst trade:
-54.25 USD
Gross Profit:
758.05 USD (124 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-905.84 USD (533 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (45.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.84 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
20.91%
Max deposit load:
42.90%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
109
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
312 (73.24%)
Short Trades:
114 (26.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.72 USD
Average Loss:
-6.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-173.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.87 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-47.60%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.06 USD
Maximal:
322.82 USD (81.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.76% (322.82 USD)
By Equity:
49.09% (68.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 407
BTCUSD 18
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -110
BTCUSD -38
GBPUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.5K
BTCUSD -403K
GBPUSD -6
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.98 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.28 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.55 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.87 × 76
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.16 × 1212
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1432
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.43 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.77 × 246
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.25 × 1669
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.26 × 342
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
Tickmill-Live08
3.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.54 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.00 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
4.00 × 1
33 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
