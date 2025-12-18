- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
51 (86.44%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.56%)
Best trade:
43.04 USD
Worst trade:
-6.12 USD
Gross Profit:
170.91 USD (76 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.06 USD (15 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (69.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.32 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
11.94%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.00
Long Trades:
47 (79.66%)
Short Trades:
12 (20.34%)
Profit Factor:
7.10
Expected Payoff:
2.49 USD
Average Profit:
3.35 USD
Average Loss:
-3.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.50%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.12 USD (0.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.30% (6.12 USD)
By Equity:
11.16% (231.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|EURUSD
|18
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|73
|EURUSD
|74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|463.00 × 1
Just focus on EURUSD
Direct copy on same broker
https://social-trading.club/strategy/228023521/a/s5r1yliwkn?sharer=trader
