Zheng Hui Cheng

CHEN168

Zheng Hui Cheng
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 -53%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
21 (34.42%)
Loss Trades:
40 (65.57%)
Best trade:
285.90 USD
Worst trade:
-210.46 USD
Gross Profit:
2 055.15 USD (31 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 274.95 USD (23 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (463.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
482.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
40.83%
Max deposit load:
10.06%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
52 (85.25%)
Short Trades:
9 (14.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-3.60 USD
Average Profit:
97.86 USD
Average Loss:
-56.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-440.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-557.46 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-9.77%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
679.71 USD
Maximal:
1 139.57 USD (203.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.08% (1 020.14 USD)
By Equity:
3.22% (35.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# -220
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 8.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

自動化交易
No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 05:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
