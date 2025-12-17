- Growth
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
60 (75.94%)
Loss Trades:
19 (24.05%)
Best trade:
29.44 USD
Worst trade:
-9.95 USD
Gross Profit:
137.66 USD (5 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.27 USD (1 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.10 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
95.92%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.61
Long Trades:
47 (59.49%)
Short Trades:
32 (40.51%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
2.29 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.01 USD (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (22.01 USD)
By Equity:
8.20% (87.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-STD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-STD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-STD
|3.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Slow and steady 20% profit per month target.
