Daniel Jason Esdale

Slow and Steady Consistent

Daniel Jason Esdale
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
60 (75.94%)
Loss Trades:
19 (24.05%)
Best trade:
29.44 USD
Worst trade:
-9.95 USD
Gross Profit:
137.66 USD (5 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.27 USD (1 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.10 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
95.92%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.61
Long Trades:
47 (59.49%)
Short Trades:
32 (40.51%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
2.29 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.01 USD (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (22.01 USD)
By Equity:
8.20% (87.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-STD 79
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-STD 101
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-STD 3.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.44 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Slow and steady 20% profit per month target. 
No reviews
2025.12.17 14:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
