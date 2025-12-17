- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
57 (72.15%)
Loss Trades:
22 (27.85%)
Best trade:
120.89 USD
Worst trade:
-41.14 USD
Gross Profit:
768.14 USD (78 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218.14 USD (21 478 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (355.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.97 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
6.35%
Max deposit load:
9.80%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
58 (73.42%)
Short Trades:
21 (26.58%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
6.96 USD
Average Profit:
13.48 USD
Average Loss:
-9.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-157.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-157.20 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
17.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.36 USD
Maximal:
157.20 USD (4.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.11% (157.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.98% (20.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|550
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|57K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.89 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
7
100%
79
72%
6%
3.52
6.96
USD
USD
8%
1:200