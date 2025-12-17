- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
375 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
75 (16.67%)
Best trade:
19.75 USD
Worst trade:
-24.42 USD
Gross Profit:
522.30 USD (56 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.99 USD (11 054 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (8.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.08 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
59.64%
Max deposit load:
6.89%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.43
Long Trades:
270 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
180 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.32
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.15%
Annual Forecast:
475.02%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.42 USD (5.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.03% (12.68 USD)
By Equity:
14.53% (85.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|361
|XAUUSD
|89
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|201
|XAUUSD
|200
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|25K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.75 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
MEXIntGroup-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
AKDFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.11 × 46
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.20 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
199%
0
0
USD
USD
712
USD
USD
99
95%
450
83%
60%
4.31
0.89
USD
USD
15%
1:500