The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com 0.00 × 9 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 2 TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 6 MEXIntGroup-Demo 0.00 × 5 LQD1-Live01 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live24 0.00 × 2 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 InfinoxCapital-Live03 0.00 × 3 AKDFX-Real 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 9 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7 0.00 × 2 SFM-Live 0.00 × 11 Axiory-Live 0.00 × 3 Activtrades-5 0.00 × 2 FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 7 FBS-Real-2 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real3 0.00 × 5 Just2Trade-Real2 0.00 × 1 EightcapLtd-Real2 0.11 × 46 RoboForexEU-ProCent 0.14 × 7 ICMarkets-Live12 0.20 × 46 310 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor