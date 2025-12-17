SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SIGNAL PRO XauUsd
Jose Marcelo Paixao De Deus

SIGNAL PRO XauUsd

Jose Marcelo Paixao De Deus
0 reviews
Reliability
99 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 199%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
375 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
75 (16.67%)
Best trade:
19.75 USD
Worst trade:
-24.42 USD
Gross Profit:
522.30 USD (56 601 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.99 USD (11 054 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (8.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.08 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
59.64%
Max deposit load:
6.89%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.43
Long Trades:
270 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
180 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.32
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.15%
Annual Forecast:
475.02%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.42 USD (5.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.03% (12.68 USD)
By Equity:
14.53% (85.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 361
XAUUSD 89
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 201
XAUUSD 200
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 25K
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.75 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
MEXIntGroup-Demo
0.00 × 5
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 3
AKDFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 9
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.11 × 46
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live12
0.20 × 46
310 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 06:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 76 days. This comprises 11.14% of days out of the 682 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SIGNAL PRO XauUsd
30 USD per month
199%
0
0
USD
712
USD
99
95%
450
83%
60%
4.31
0.89
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

