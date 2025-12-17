SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AT Master Pro
Bui Minh Anh

AT Master Pro

Bui Minh Anh
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 147
Profit Trades:
1 866 (86.91%)
Loss Trades:
281 (13.09%)
Best trade:
281.43 USD
Worst trade:
-105.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 975.19 USD (5 912 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 789.57 USD (6 524 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (78.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
744.84 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
33.59%
Max deposit load:
26.61%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
557
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.44
Long Trades:
1 352 (62.97%)
Short Trades:
795 (37.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
3.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-120.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.26 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
40.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
293.77 USD (13.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.61% (293.77 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (134.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1771
BTCUSDm 359
XAGUSDm 10
GBPJPYm 5
USDJPYm 1
USDCHFm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.7K
BTCUSDm 537
XAGUSDm -18
GBPJPYm -1
USDJPYm 0
USDCHFm 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 271K
BTCUSDm -882K
XAGUSDm -358
GBPJPYm -64
USDJPYm 7
USDCHFm 4
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +281.43 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

high return.
No reviews
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 04:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 04:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 04:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AT Master Pro
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
8
0%
2 147
86%
34%
1.57
1.02
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.