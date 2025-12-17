- Growth
Trades:
2 147
Profit Trades:
1 866 (86.91%)
Loss Trades:
281 (13.09%)
Best trade:
281.43 USD
Worst trade:
-105.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 975.19 USD (5 912 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 789.57 USD (6 524 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (78.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
744.84 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
33.59%
Max deposit load:
26.61%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
557
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.44
Long Trades:
1 352 (62.97%)
Short Trades:
795 (37.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
3.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-120.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.26 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
40.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
293.77 USD (13.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.61% (293.77 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (134.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1771
|BTCUSDm
|359
|XAGUSDm
|10
|GBPJPYm
|5
|USDJPYm
|1
|USDCHFm
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.7K
|BTCUSDm
|537
|XAGUSDm
|-18
|GBPJPYm
|-1
|USDJPYm
|0
|USDCHFm
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|271K
|BTCUSDm
|-882K
|XAGUSDm
|-358
|GBPJPYm
|-64
|USDJPYm
|7
|USDCHFm
|4
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +281.43 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
