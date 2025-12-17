SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and forex
Muhammad Irfan Fakhri

Gold and forex

Muhammad Irfan Fakhri
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -19%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
20 (31.25%)
Loss Trades:
44 (68.75%)
Best trade:
99.10 USD
Worst trade:
-101.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 312.64 USD (60 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 296.34 USD (110 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (182.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.22 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.36%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
31 (48.44%)
Short Trades:
33 (51.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-15.37 USD
Average Profit:
65.63 USD
Average Loss:
-52.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 013.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 013.72 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-9.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 038.92 USD
Maximal:
1 205.55 USD (23.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.07% (1 205.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (60.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
EURJPY 4
AUDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -803
EURJPY -88
AUDUSD -22
AUDJPY 19
USDCAD -46
NZDJPY 110
CADJPY -42
CHFJPY -41
GBPJPY -41
USDCHF -30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -47K
EURJPY -1K
AUDUSD -273
AUDJPY 0
USDCAD -1K
NZDJPY 2K
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -500
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.10 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +182.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 013.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 10
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
306 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold and forex
No reviews
2025.12.17 02:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold and forex
30 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
6
0%
64
31%
100%
0.57
-15.37
USD
23%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.