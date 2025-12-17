The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 12 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 3 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 GhanaFX-Main 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 1 NetoTrade-Primary 0.00 × 2 Larson-Demo 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Demo 0.00 × 10 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 4 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 4 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 1 ILQAu-A1 Live 0.00 × 1 306 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor