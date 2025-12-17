- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
20 (31.25%)
Loss Trades:
44 (68.75%)
Best trade:
99.10 USD
Worst trade:
-101.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 312.64 USD (60 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 296.34 USD (110 005 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (182.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.22 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.36%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
31 (48.44%)
Short Trades:
33 (51.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-15.37 USD
Average Profit:
65.63 USD
Average Loss:
-52.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 013.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 013.72 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-9.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 038.92 USD
Maximal:
1 205.55 USD (23.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.07% (1 205.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (60.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-803
|EURJPY
|-88
|AUDUSD
|-22
|AUDJPY
|19
|USDCAD
|-46
|NZDJPY
|110
|CADJPY
|-42
|CHFJPY
|-41
|GBPJPY
|-41
|USDCHF
|-30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-47K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|-273
|AUDJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-500
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|-350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.10 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +182.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 013.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 10
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
