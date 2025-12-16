- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.73 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
22.63 EUR (3 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (22.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.63 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
4.55
Trading activity:
89.10%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.51 EUR
Average Profit:
2.51 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
4.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
5.74% (29.32 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|829
|USDJPY
|832
|EURAUD
|351
|EURJPY
|403
|EURCAD
|383
|USDCHF
|249
|AUDUSD
|318
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.73 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.19 × 122
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.55 × 988
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.92 × 61
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.99 × 417
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|1.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.03 × 2494
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 300
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.04 × 56
|
TitanFX-01
|1.13 × 24
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.14 × 78
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
523
EUR
EUR
3
100%
9
100%
89%
n/a
2.51
EUR
EUR
6%
1:300