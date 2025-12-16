- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
679
Profit Trades:
473 (69.66%)
Loss Trades:
206 (30.34%)
Best trade:
52.92 USD
Worst trade:
-79.57 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.86 USD (2 826 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-956.59 USD (2 710 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (95.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.02 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
87.71%
Max deposit load:
34.37%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
378
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
356 (52.43%)
Short Trades:
323 (47.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.35 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-196.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.47 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.03 USD
Maximal:
300.45 USD (55.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.82% (300.45 USD)
By Equity:
18.77% (194.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|381
|XAUUSD
|241
|GBPUSD
|19
|USDCHF
|15
|GBPJPY
|12
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|38
|XAUUSD
|168
|GBPUSD
|-59
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|120K
|XAUUSD
|777
|GBPUSD
|-5.7K
|USDCHF
|363
|GBPJPY
|374
|AUDCAD
|183
|NZDCAD
|331
|AUDNZD
|74
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.92 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.34 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.96 × 777
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.22 × 9
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.45 × 20
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.13 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|4.20 × 112
|
TradersWay-Live
|5.20 × 5
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.01 × 77
|
FBS-Real-5
|14.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Automatic trading 24/7 based on tested bots.
