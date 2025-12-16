SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CCC
Carlos Calvo Carcelen

CCC

Carlos Calvo Carcelen
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
679
Profit Trades:
473 (69.66%)
Loss Trades:
206 (30.34%)
Best trade:
52.92 USD
Worst trade:
-79.57 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.86 USD (2 826 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-956.59 USD (2 710 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (95.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.02 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
87.71%
Max deposit load:
34.37%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
378
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
356 (52.43%)
Short Trades:
323 (47.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.35 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-196.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.47 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.03 USD
Maximal:
300.45 USD (55.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.82% (300.45 USD)
By Equity:
18.77% (194.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 381
XAUUSD 241
GBPUSD 19
USDCHF 15
GBPJPY 12
AUDCAD 6
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 38
XAUUSD 168
GBPUSD -59
USDCHF 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDCAD 2
AUDNZD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 120K
XAUUSD 777
GBPUSD -5.7K
USDCHF 363
GBPJPY 374
AUDCAD 183
NZDCAD 331
AUDNZD 74
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.92 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 148
ICMarkets-Live03
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.34 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.96 × 777
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
2.71 × 381
Pepperstone-Edge07
3.00 × 26
ICMarkets-Live14
3.13 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live06
4.20 × 112
TradersWay-Live
5.20 × 5
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
5.47 × 19
PlaceATrade-Real-4
6.45 × 277
RSGFinance-Live
7.01 × 77
FBS-Real-5
14.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Automatic trading 24/7 based on tested bots.
No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 11:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 11:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
