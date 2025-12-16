The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.23 × 148 ICMarkets-Live03 0.29 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.34 × 105 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.53 × 171 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.96 × 777 ICMarketsSC-Live12 1.22 × 9 LiteForex-ECN.com 1.45 × 20 RoboForex-ECN 2.71 × 381 Pepperstone-Edge07 3.00 × 26 ICMarkets-Live14 3.13 × 84 ICMarketsSC-Live06 4.20 × 112 TradersWay-Live 5.20 × 5 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 5.47 × 19 PlaceATrade-Real-4 6.45 × 277 RSGFinance-Live 7.01 × 77 FBS-Real-5 14.00 × 1 GrandCapital-Server 24.00 × 4 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor