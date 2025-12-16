SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CORE 5 CUS
Valentin Woite

CORE 5 CUS

Valentin Woite
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
103 (85.83%)
Loss Trades:
17 (14.17%)
Best trade:
15.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
171.78 EUR (10 497 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.53 EUR (2 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (18.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.38 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.75%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.86
Long Trades:
60 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
60 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.24
Expected Payoff:
1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
1.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.21 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
26.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
10.21 EUR (1.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.79% (10.21 EUR)
By Equity:
8.69% (48.66 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 13
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 13
USDJPY 11
EURCAD 11
EURAUD 10
USDCAD 9
AUDJPY 6
GBPUSD 6
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
NZDUSD 5
NZDCAD 5
EURGBP 4
AUDCAD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 15
NZDJPY 12
EURJPY 13
USDJPY 10
EURCAD 14
EURAUD 10
USDCAD 10
AUDJPY 6
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 13
NZDUSD 8
NZDCAD 6
EURGBP 11
AUDCAD 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 452
NZDJPY 985
EURJPY 878
USDJPY 901
EURCAD 567
EURAUD 872
USDCAD 667
AUDJPY 490
GBPUSD 488
EURUSD 424
AUDUSD 217
NZDUSD 330
NZDCAD 341
EURGBP 52
AUDCAD 274
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.94 EUR
Worst trade: -8 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.21 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.08 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.58 × 74
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.11 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.27 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
3.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.80 × 10
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.16 19:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 10:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
