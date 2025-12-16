- Growth
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
103 (85.83%)
Loss Trades:
17 (14.17%)
Best trade:
15.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
171.78 EUR (10 497 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.53 EUR (2 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (18.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.38 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.75%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.86
Long Trades:
60 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
60 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.24
Expected Payoff:
1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
1.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.21 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
26.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
10.21 EUR (1.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.79% (10.21 EUR)
By Equity:
8.69% (48.66 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|13
|NZDJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|13
|USDJPY
|11
|EURCAD
|11
|EURAUD
|10
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|NZDCAD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|15
|NZDJPY
|12
|EURJPY
|13
|USDJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|14
|EURAUD
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|13
|NZDUSD
|8
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|11
|AUDCAD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|452
|NZDJPY
|985
|EURJPY
|878
|USDJPY
|901
|EURCAD
|567
|EURAUD
|872
|USDCAD
|667
|AUDJPY
|490
|GBPUSD
|488
|EURUSD
|424
|AUDUSD
|217
|NZDUSD
|330
|NZDCAD
|341
|EURGBP
|52
|AUDCAD
|274
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.94 EUR
Worst trade: -8 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.21 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.08 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.58 × 74
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.11 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.27 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|3.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
631
EUR
EUR
2
100%
120
85%
100%
4.23
1.09
EUR
EUR
9%
1:500