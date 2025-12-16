- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
119 (86.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.14%)
Best trade:
77.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.36 EUR
Gross Profit:
253.43 EUR (12 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.37 EUR (5 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (26.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.38 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.60%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
65 (47.45%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
2.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-79.68 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.68 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
14.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
79.68 EUR (7.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.09% (79.68 EUR)
By Equity:
21.85% (240.46 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|USDCAD
|13
|NZDJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|NZDCAD
|7
|NZDUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|AUDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|29
|EURAUD
|14
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDJPY
|11
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|12
|NZDCAD
|8
|NZDUSD
|12
|AUDJPY
|7
|AUDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|CADJPY
|-2.3K
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|847
|NZDJPY
|962
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|677
|EURUSD
|581
|NZDCAD
|488
|NZDUSD
|518
|AUDJPY
|568
|AUDCAD
|500
|EURCAD
|341
|AUDUSD
|177
|EURGBP
|80
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.39 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.68 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.08 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.58 × 74
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.11 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.27 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|3.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
137
86%
100%
2.42
1.09
EUR
EUR
22%
1:500