SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CORE 4 CUS
Valentin Woite

CORE 4 CUS

Valentin Woite
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
119 (86.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.14%)
Best trade:
77.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.36 EUR
Gross Profit:
253.43 EUR (12 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.37 EUR (5 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (26.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.38 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.60%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
65 (47.45%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
2.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-79.68 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.68 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
14.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
79.68 EUR (7.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.09% (79.68 EUR)
By Equity:
21.85% (240.46 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 18
CADJPY 15
EURAUD 14
USDCAD 13
NZDJPY 12
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 8
NZDCAD 7
NZDUSD 7
AUDJPY 7
AUDCAD 6
EURCAD 5
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 18
CADJPY 29
EURAUD 14
USDCAD 15
NZDJPY 11
USDJPY 11
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 12
NZDCAD 8
NZDUSD 12
AUDJPY 7
AUDCAD 6
EURCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
EURGBP 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 1.2K
CADJPY -2.3K
EURAUD 1.1K
USDCAD 847
NZDJPY 962
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD 677
EURUSD 581
NZDCAD 488
NZDUSD 518
AUDJPY 568
AUDCAD 500
EURCAD 341
AUDUSD 177
EURGBP 80
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.39 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.68 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.08 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.58 × 74
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.11 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.27 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
3.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.80 × 10
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.16 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CORE 4 CUS
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
2
100%
137
86%
100%
2.42
1.09
EUR
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.