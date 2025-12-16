- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
142 (82.08%)
Loss Trades:
31 (17.92%)
Best trade:
46.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
574.76 EUR (50 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-322.59 EUR (29 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (131.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.13 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.71%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
5.88
Long Trades:
84 (48.55%)
Short Trades:
89 (51.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
1.46 EUR
Average Profit:
4.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.59 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.33%
Annual Forecast:
52.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
42.92 EUR (6.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.52% (37.23 EUR)
By Equity:
3.82% (43.52 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|77
|EURUSD
|36
|USDCAD
|27
|EURGBP
|15
|NZDCAD
|12
|CADCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|74
|EURUSD
|87
|USDCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|52
|NZDCAD
|34
|CADCHF
|25
|NZDCHF
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.6K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|USDCAD
|4K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|CADCHF
|-296
|NZDCHF
|699
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.43 EUR
Worst trade: -36 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.07 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 9
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.25 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.36 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.38 × 61
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.38 × 196
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.50 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.51 × 59
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.53 × 30
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.55 × 129
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.63 × 41
|
Monex-Server2
|0.67 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
29
100%
173
82%
100%
1.78
1.46
EUR
EUR
7%
1:200