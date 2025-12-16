SignalsSections
LUBOS FELCMAN

Beeling2

LUBOS FELCMAN
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
142 (82.08%)
Loss Trades:
31 (17.92%)
Best trade:
46.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
574.76 EUR (50 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-322.59 EUR (29 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (131.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.13 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.71%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
5.88
Long Trades:
84 (48.55%)
Short Trades:
89 (51.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
1.46 EUR
Average Profit:
4.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.59 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.33%
Annual Forecast:
52.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
42.92 EUR (6.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.52% (37.23 EUR)
By Equity:
3.82% (43.52 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 77
EURUSD 36
USDCAD 27
EURGBP 15
NZDCAD 12
CADCHF 5
NZDCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 74
EURUSD 87
USDCAD 8
EURGBP 52
NZDCAD 34
CADCHF 25
NZDCHF 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
USDCAD 4K
EURGBP 2.2K
NZDCAD 2.1K
CADCHF -296
NZDCHF 699
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.43 EUR
Worst trade: -36 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.13 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.07 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 9
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.36 × 75
ICMarkets-Live07
0.38 × 61
ICMarkets-Live06
0.38 × 196
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live10
0.50 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.51 × 59
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.53 × 30
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.55 × 129
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
Monex-Server2
0.67 × 46
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.