SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EURUSD Slow and Steady
Kamlesh Premchand Gupta

EURUSD Slow and Steady

Kamlesh Premchand Gupta
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 59%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
152 (65.80%)
Loss Trades:
79 (34.20%)
Best trade:
110.40 USD
Worst trade:
-42.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 201.25 USD (10 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-615.22 USD (8 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (20.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
77.99%
Max deposit load:
55.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.26
Long Trades:
105 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
126 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
7.90 USD
Average Loss:
-7.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-137.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
54.16%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.69 USD
Maximal:
137.44 USD (8.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.01% (137.44 USD)
By Equity:
45.23% (703.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 230
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 586
XAUUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.2K
XAUUSD 46
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.40 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.46 × 606
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 223
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.67 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.69 × 941
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 29
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.99 × 94
ICMarkets-Live05
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.05 × 82
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.08 × 66
ICMarkets-Live12
1.18 × 788
Tickcopy-Real
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.30 × 20
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
100 % Algo with low drawn down and 50% monthly profit
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.20 22:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 13:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 13:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EURUSD Slow and Steady
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
5
98%
231
65%
78%
1.95
2.54
USD
45%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.