- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
152 (65.80%)
Loss Trades:
79 (34.20%)
Best trade:
110.40 USD
Worst trade:
-42.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 201.25 USD (10 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-615.22 USD (8 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (20.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
77.99%
Max deposit load:
55.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.26
Long Trades:
105 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
126 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
7.90 USD
Average Loss:
-7.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-137.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
54.16%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.69 USD
Maximal:
137.44 USD (8.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.01% (137.44 USD)
By Equity:
45.23% (703.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|230
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|586
|XAUUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|46
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.40 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.46 × 606
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 223
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.67 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.69 × 941
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 29
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.99 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.08 × 66
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.18 × 788
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.30 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
100 % Algo with low drawn down and 50% monthly profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
5
98%
231
65%
78%
1.95
2.54
USD
USD
45%
1:500