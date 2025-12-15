SignalsSections
Tamas Szebeni

SGAI IcMarkets

Tamas Szebeni
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
26 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
3 (10.34%)
Best trade:
12.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-47.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
49.45 EUR (2 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.02 EUR (80 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (14.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.67 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
51.65%
Max deposit load:
3.27%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
13 (44.83%)
Short Trades:
16 (55.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.05 EUR
Average Profit:
1.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.01 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.13 EUR
Maximal:
47.80 EUR (4.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.69% (47.80 EUR)
By Equity:
1.92% (18.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 7
AUDCAD 7
EURJPY 5
GBPNZD 4
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -23
AUDCAD 3
EURJPY 5
GBPNZD 10
XAUUSD 3
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 16
AUDCAD 221
EURJPY 447
GBPNZD 868
XAUUSD 352
EURUSD 35
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.29 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.80 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.44 × 127
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5144
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.26 × 35
FPMarkets-Live
1.34 × 196
Exness-MT5Real8
1.34 × 495
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.39 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 602
121 more...
Grok driven smart grid EA with uncorrelated pairs. 
No reviews
2025.12.15 12:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 12:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SGAI IcMarkets
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
3
100%
29
89%
52%
1.02
0.05
EUR
5%
1:500
Copy

