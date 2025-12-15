- Growth
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
26 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
3 (10.34%)
Best trade:
12.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-47.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
49.45 EUR (2 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.02 EUR (80 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (14.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.67 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
51.65%
Max deposit load:
3.27%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
13 (44.83%)
Short Trades:
16 (55.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.05 EUR
Average Profit:
1.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.01 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.13 EUR
Maximal:
47.80 EUR (4.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.69% (47.80 EUR)
By Equity:
1.92% (18.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPNZD
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|-23
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPNZD
|10
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDCAD
|221
|EURJPY
|447
|GBPNZD
|868
|XAUUSD
|352
|EURUSD
|35
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.29 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.80 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.44 × 127
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5144
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.26 × 35
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.34 × 196
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.34 × 495
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.39 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.51 × 67
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 602
Grok driven smart grid EA with uncorrelated pairs.
