Lee Sangmin

NOT ALGO

Lee Sangmin
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
111 (50.22%)
Loss Trades:
110 (49.77%)
Best trade:
28.51 USD
Worst trade:
-79.05 USD
Gross Profit:
876.90 USD (388 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-935.06 USD (584 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (59.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.54 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
28.91%
Max deposit load:
89.41%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
161
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
105 (47.51%)
Short Trades:
116 (52.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
7.90 USD
Average Loss:
-8.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-67.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.11 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-17.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.60 USD
Maximal:
240.31 USD (47.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.36% (240.31 USD)
By Equity:
19.24% (73.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100 84
KS200 77
BTCUSD 59
KQ150 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 -11
KS200 42
BTCUSD -89
KQ150 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 5K
KS200 -1K
BTCUSD -201K
KQ150 -5
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.51 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 01:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 00:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.14 13:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 13:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 13:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
