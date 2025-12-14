- Growth
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
70 (47.61%)
Loss Trades:
77 (52.38%)
Best trade:
151.77 USD
Worst trade:
-100.40 USD
Gross Profit:
4 144.14 USD (169 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 192.96 USD (117 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (766.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.57 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
54.57%
Max deposit load:
23.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
115 (78.23%)
Short Trades:
32 (21.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
6.47 USD
Average Profit:
59.20 USD
Average Loss:
-41.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-223.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-325.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
27.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 USD
Maximal:
840.92 USD (57.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.91% (840.92 USD)
By Equity:
27.62% (85.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|128
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|EURGBP
|-24
|AUDJPY
|-19
|USDCHF
|-73
|GBPUSD
|-5
|CADJPY
|12
|CHFJPY
|-27
|NZDUSD
|39
|USDJPY
|22
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|EURGBP
|310
|AUDJPY
|-306
|USDCHF
|-541
|GBPUSD
|-500
|CADJPY
|203
|CHFJPY
|-400
|NZDUSD
|420
|USDJPY
|366
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +151.77 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +766.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -223.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is my portfolio regarding forex trading
No reviews
