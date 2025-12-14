SignalsSections
Ahmad Rustian

RustianID

Ahmad Rustian
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
70 (47.61%)
Loss Trades:
77 (52.38%)
Best trade:
151.77 USD
Worst trade:
-100.40 USD
Gross Profit:
4 144.14 USD (169 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 192.96 USD (117 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (766.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.57 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
54.57%
Max deposit load:
23.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
115 (78.23%)
Short Trades:
32 (21.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
6.47 USD
Average Profit:
59.20 USD
Average Loss:
-41.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-223.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-325.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
27.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.10 USD
Maximal:
840.92 USD (57.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.91% (840.92 USD)
By Equity:
27.62% (85.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 128
EURGBP 7
AUDJPY 5
USDCHF 2
GBPUSD 1
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
EURGBP -24
AUDJPY -19
USDCHF -73
GBPUSD -5
CADJPY 12
CHFJPY -27
NZDUSD 39
USDJPY 22
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 53K
EURGBP 310
AUDJPY -306
USDCHF -541
GBPUSD -500
CADJPY 203
CHFJPY -400
NZDUSD 420
USDJPY 366
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.77 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +766.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -223.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 23
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
298 more...
This is my portfolio regarding forex trading
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 07:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 03:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.14 11:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.