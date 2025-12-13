- Growth
Trades:
4 450
Profit Trades:
1 319 (29.64%)
Loss Trades:
3 131 (70.36%)
Best trade:
595.35 USD
Worst trade:
-380.77 USD
Gross Profit:
51 512.68 USD (4 004 974 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 526.17 USD (3 617 485 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (762.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 447.73 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
424
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
2 856 (64.18%)
Short Trades:
1 594 (35.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
39.05 USD
Average Loss:
-14.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
114 (-1 314.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 314.78 USD (114)
Monthly growth:
3.14%
Annual Forecast:
38.15%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
797.42 USD
Maximal:
3 485.50 USD (12.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.33% (3 464.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.30% (333.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4450
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|388K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +595.35 USD
Worst trade: -381 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 114
Maximal consecutive profit: +762.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 314.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AnzoCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.99 × 377
|
Tickmill-Live02
|2.21 × 389
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|2.63 × 868
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.21 × 359
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|3.28 × 2512
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.53 × 1809
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|3.74 × 817
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|3.83 × 82
|
Exness-Real11
|6.66 × 224
|
Exness-Real
|10.59 × 433
