Jiang Huang

Shangsheng

Jiang Huang
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
AnzoCapital-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 450
Profit Trades:
1 319 (29.64%)
Loss Trades:
3 131 (70.36%)
Best trade:
595.35 USD
Worst trade:
-380.77 USD
Gross Profit:
51 512.68 USD (4 004 974 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 526.17 USD (3 617 485 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (762.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 447.73 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
424
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
2 856 (64.18%)
Short Trades:
1 594 (35.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
39.05 USD
Average Loss:
-14.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
114 (-1 314.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 314.78 USD (114)
Monthly growth:
3.14%
Annual Forecast:
38.15%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
797.42 USD
Maximal:
3 485.50 USD (12.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.33% (3 464.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.30% (333.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4450
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 388K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +595.35 USD
Worst trade: -381 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 114
Maximal consecutive profit: +762.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 314.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AnzoCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.12 × 17
ICMarkets-Live09
1.99 × 377
Tickmill-Live02
2.21 × 389
ICMarkets-Live07
2.63 × 868
Tickmill-Live04
3.21 × 359
ICMarkets-Live08
3.28 × 2512
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.53 × 1809
AnzoCapital-Live
3.74 × 817
ICMarkets-Live06
3.83 × 82
Exness-Real11
6.66 × 224
Exness-Real
10.59 × 433
shangsheng
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 13:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Shangsheng
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
13
98%
4 450
29%
100%
1.15
1.57
USD
12%
1:500
