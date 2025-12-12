SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA XAUUSD M5
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva

EA XAUUSD M5

Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 418%
Axi-US02-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
759
Profit Trades:
594 (78.26%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.74%)
Best trade:
122.77 USD
Worst trade:
-68.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 018.80 USD (132 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 039.29 USD (93 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (36.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.15 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
69.23%
Max deposit load:
5.31%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
403 (53.10%)
Short Trades:
356 (46.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-6.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-128.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.70 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.67%
Annual Forecast:
420.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
128.70 USD (11.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.08% (56.58 USD)
By Equity:
20.70% (224.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 758
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 980
BTCUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
BTCUSD -2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.77 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US02-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.80 × 435
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.84 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.85 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
0.91 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.91 × 283
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.02 × 58
Axi-US07-Live
1.23 × 30
FusionMarkets-Live
1.25 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.25 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.25 × 4
MEXIntGroup-Real
1.26 × 411
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.36 × 74
TitanFX-04
1.39 × 59
Pepperstone-Edge05
1.50 × 250
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.81 × 1229
Exness-Real7
1.95 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.04 × 110
Axi-US05-Live
2.07 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.08 × 227
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.20 × 222
RoboForex-ECN
2.21 × 316
20 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Free EA https://lucrandoemdolares.com/ultimachance/
No reviews
2025.12.14 12:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA XAUUSD M5
30 USD per month
418%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
21
99%
759
78%
69%
1.94
1.29
USD
21%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.