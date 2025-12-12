- Growth
Trades:
759
Profit Trades:
594 (78.26%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.74%)
Best trade:
122.77 USD
Worst trade:
-68.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 018.80 USD (132 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 039.29 USD (93 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (36.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.15 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
69.23%
Max deposit load:
5.31%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
403 (53.10%)
Short Trades:
356 (46.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-6.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-128.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.70 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.67%
Annual Forecast:
420.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
128.70 USD (11.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.08% (56.58 USD)
By Equity:
20.70% (224.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|758
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|980
|BTCUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|BTCUSD
|-2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +122.77 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US02-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.80 × 435
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.84 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.85 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.91 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.91 × 283
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.02 × 58
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.23 × 30
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.25 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.25 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.25 × 4
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|1.26 × 411
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.36 × 74
|
TitanFX-04
|1.39 × 59
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|1.50 × 250
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.81 × 1229
|
Exness-Real7
|1.95 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.04 × 110
|
Axi-US05-Live
|2.07 × 112
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.08 × 227
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.20 × 222
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.21 × 316
