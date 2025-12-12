SignalsSections
Roberth Torres Gonzales

Ultima

Roberth Torres Gonzales
0 reviews
Reliability
171 weeks
2 / 1.3K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 273 949%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
293 (99.32%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.68%)
Best trade:
8 828.96 USD
Worst trade:
-333.55 USD
Gross Profit:
265 630.42 USD (14 429 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-454.58 USD (166 967 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
264 (209 246.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209 246.49 USD (264)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
37.42%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
795.01
Long Trades:
106 (35.93%)
Short Trades:
189 (64.07%)
Profit Factor:
584.34
Expected Payoff:
898.90 USD
Average Profit:
906.59 USD
Average Loss:
-227.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-333.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
75.81%
Annual Forecast:
919.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.55 USD (1.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.96% (333.55 USD)
By Equity:
36.47% (17 205.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 97
GBPUSD+ 53
BTCUSD 48
EURUSD+ 27
USDJPY+ 26
USDCHF+ 21
XAGUSD+ 9
USDCAD+ 4
NAS100 4
AUDUSD+ 2
SP500 2
EURJPY+ 1
GBPJPY+ 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 106K
GBPUSD+ 27K
BTCUSD 75K
EURUSD+ 13K
USDJPY+ 18K
USDCHF+ 9.7K
XAGUSD+ 11K
USDCAD+ 1.5K
NAS100 784
AUDUSD+ 494
SP500 1.9K
EURJPY+ 205
GBPJPY+ 347
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 199K
GBPUSD+ 41K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD+ 18K
USDJPY+ 53K
USDCHF+ 11K
XAGUSD+ 5.6K
USDCAD+ 4.4K
NAS100 39K
AUDUSD+ 720
SP500 6.2K
EURJPY+ 975
GBPJPY+ 1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 828.96 USD
Worst trade: -334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 264
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +209 246.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -333.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 20:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 20:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
