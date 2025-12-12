- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
293 (99.32%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.68%)
Best trade:
8 828.96 USD
Worst trade:
-333.55 USD
Gross Profit:
265 630.42 USD (14 429 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-454.58 USD (166 967 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
264 (209 246.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209 246.49 USD (264)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
37.42%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
795.01
Long Trades:
106 (35.93%)
Short Trades:
189 (64.07%)
Profit Factor:
584.34
Expected Payoff:
898.90 USD
Average Profit:
906.59 USD
Average Loss:
-227.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-333.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
75.81%
Annual Forecast:
919.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.55 USD (1.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.96% (333.55 USD)
By Equity:
36.47% (17 205.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|97
|GBPUSD+
|53
|BTCUSD
|48
|EURUSD+
|27
|USDJPY+
|26
|USDCHF+
|21
|XAGUSD+
|9
|USDCAD+
|4
|NAS100
|4
|AUDUSD+
|2
|SP500
|2
|EURJPY+
|1
|GBPJPY+
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|106K
|GBPUSD+
|27K
|BTCUSD
|75K
|EURUSD+
|13K
|USDJPY+
|18K
|USDCHF+
|9.7K
|XAGUSD+
|11K
|USDCAD+
|1.5K
|NAS100
|784
|AUDUSD+
|494
|SP500
|1.9K
|EURJPY+
|205
|GBPJPY+
|347
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|199K
|GBPUSD+
|41K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|EURUSD+
|18K
|USDJPY+
|53K
|USDCHF+
|11K
|XAGUSD+
|5.6K
|USDCAD+
|4.4K
|NAS100
|39K
|AUDUSD+
|720
|SP500
|6.2K
|EURJPY+
|975
|GBPJPY+
|1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 828.96 USD
Worst trade: -334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 264
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +209 246.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -333.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
