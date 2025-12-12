SignalsSections
Filipe Acerbi

Statistical Math Trader

Filipe Acerbi
0 reviews
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -46%
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
139 (44.83%)
Loss Trades:
171 (55.16%)
Best trade:
279.61 USD
Worst trade:
-259.08 USD
Gross Profit:
9 590.27 USD (28 199 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 292.01 USD (32 575 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 037.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 037.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
173 (55.81%)
Short Trades:
137 (44.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-8.72 USD
Average Profit:
68.99 USD
Average Loss:
-71.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-566.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 010.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.63%
Annual Forecast:
104.68%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 322.34 USD
Maximal:
3 875.66 USD (60.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.23% (3 841.83 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USA30.IDX 72
USDJPY 53
GBPJPY 47
DEU.IDX 34
JPN.IDX 26
EURJPY 17
AUDJPY 17
XAUUSD 16
EURUSD 13
NZDJPY 5
GBR.IDX 4
GBPUSD 3
CHE.IDX 2
USDCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USA30.IDX -1.5K
USDJPY 247
GBPJPY -784
DEU.IDX 50
JPN.IDX 34
EURJPY 148
AUDJPY -127
XAUUSD 145
EURUSD -636
NZDJPY 76
GBR.IDX -201
GBPUSD -196
CHE.IDX 46
USDCHF -3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USA30.IDX -6M
USDJPY -206
GBPJPY -8.1K
DEU.IDX 315K
JPN.IDX 1.3M
EURJPY 3.8K
AUDJPY -347
XAUUSD 208K
EURUSD -3K
NZDJPY 975
GBR.IDX -162K
GBPUSD -2.8K
CHE.IDX 49K
USDCHF -48
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Expected Max DD (95% Confidence): 35%
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
