Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
139 (44.83%)
Loss Trades:
171 (55.16%)
Best trade:
279.61 USD
Worst trade:
-259.08 USD
Gross Profit:
9 590.27 USD (28 199 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 292.01 USD (32 575 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 037.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 037.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
173 (55.81%)
Short Trades:
137 (44.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-8.72 USD
Average Profit:
68.99 USD
Average Loss:
-71.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-566.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 010.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.63%
Annual Forecast:
104.68%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 322.34 USD
Maximal:
3 875.66 USD (60.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.23% (3 841.83 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USA30.IDX
|72
|USDJPY
|53
|GBPJPY
|47
|DEU.IDX
|34
|JPN.IDX
|26
|EURJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|17
|XAUUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|13
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBR.IDX
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CHE.IDX
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USA30.IDX
|-1.5K
|USDJPY
|247
|GBPJPY
|-784
|DEU.IDX
|50
|JPN.IDX
|34
|EURJPY
|148
|AUDJPY
|-127
|XAUUSD
|145
|EURUSD
|-636
|NZDJPY
|76
|GBR.IDX
|-201
|GBPUSD
|-196
|CHE.IDX
|46
|USDCHF
|-3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USA30.IDX
|-6M
|USDJPY
|-206
|GBPJPY
|-8.1K
|DEU.IDX
|315K
|JPN.IDX
|1.3M
|EURJPY
|3.8K
|AUDJPY
|-347
|XAUUSD
|208K
|EURUSD
|-3K
|NZDJPY
|975
|GBR.IDX
|-162K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|CHE.IDX
|49K
|USDCHF
|-48
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
Best trade: +279.61 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 037.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -566.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Expected Max DD (95% Confidence): 35%
