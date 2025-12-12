SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Anomaly Technical MT4
Mitsuo Wada

Anomaly Technical MT4

Mitsuo Wada
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
2 568.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 444.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 280.00 JPY (1 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 836.00 JPY (2 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (32.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 164.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
19.29%
Max deposit load:
35.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-323.27 JPY
Average Profit:
754.29 JPY
Average Loss:
-2 209.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3 996.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 996.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.56%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 184.00 JPY
Maximal:
6 216.00 JPY (6.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.21% (6 216.00 JPY)
By Equity:
2.25% (2 216.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
GBPJPY 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 32
GBPJPY -63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 970
GBPJPY -1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 568.00 JPY
Worst trade: -2 444 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 996.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
TitanFX-01
0.27 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.61 × 474
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.92 × 4672
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 11:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 11:08
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
