Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
2 568.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 444.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 280.00 JPY (1 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 836.00 JPY (2 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (32.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 164.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
19.29%
Max deposit load:
35.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-323.27 JPY
Average Profit:
754.29 JPY
Average Loss:
-2 209.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3 996.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 996.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.56%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 184.00 JPY
Maximal:
6 216.00 JPY (6.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.21% (6 216.00 JPY)
By Equity:
2.25% (2 216.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|32
|GBPJPY
|-63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|970
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
xChief-Demo
|0.24 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.24 × 95
|
TitanFX-01
|0.27 × 607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.28 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.41 × 186
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 286
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|1.00 × 4
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|1.47 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.51 × 59
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
|1.61 × 474
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.84 × 793
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
|1.92 × 4672
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 18
|
Ava-Demo 2
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real4
|2.33 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.53 × 167
|
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
|2.60 × 57
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.96 × 52
|
KOT-Live2
|3.64 × 14
|
FBS-Real-4
|4.00 × 1
