Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
10 457
Profit Trades:
9 079 (86.82%)
Loss Trades:
1 378 (13.18%)
Best trade:
2 107.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.54 USD
Gross Profit:
71 204.29 USD (25 545 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 345.92 USD (22 155 269 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
109 (222.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 672.66 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
75.42%
Max deposit load:
106.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
383
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.93
Long Trades:
5 464 (52.25%)
Short Trades:
4 993 (47.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-43.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-816.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 938.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 701.83 USD (35.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.10% (1 602.04 USD)
By Equity:
51.74% (1 880.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8387
|BTCUSD
|1089
|ETHUSD
|835
|GBPJPY
|60
|AUDCAD
|33
|XAGUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|14
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|US30
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USOIL
|1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|ETHUSD
|571
|GBPJPY
|-30
|AUDCAD
|-51
|XAGUSD
|108
|NZDCAD
|9
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPUSD
|-8
|US30
|0
|NZDUSD
|4
|USOIL
|1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-58K
|BTCUSD
|3M
|ETHUSD
|443K
|GBPJPY
|-616
|AUDCAD
|-1.5K
|XAGUSD
|87
|NZDCAD
|685
|GBPAUD
|229
|GBPUSD
|-165
|US30
|16
|NZDUSD
|71
|USOIL
|64
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 107.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 068 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -816.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
|0.60 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
|45.44 × 141
