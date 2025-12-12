SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AT MASTER Fx
Bui Minh Anh

AT MASTER Fx

Bui Minh Anh
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 57%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 457
Profit Trades:
9 079 (86.82%)
Loss Trades:
1 378 (13.18%)
Best trade:
2 107.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.54 USD
Gross Profit:
71 204.29 USD (25 545 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 345.92 USD (22 155 269 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
109 (222.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 672.66 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
75.42%
Max deposit load:
106.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
383
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.93
Long Trades:
5 464 (52.25%)
Short Trades:
4 993 (47.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-43.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-816.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 938.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 701.83 USD (35.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.10% (1 602.04 USD)
By Equity:
51.74% (1 880.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8387
BTCUSD 1089
ETHUSD 835
GBPJPY 60
AUDCAD 33
XAGUSD 25
NZDCAD 14
GBPAUD 5
GBPUSD 4
US30 2
NZDUSD 2
USOIL 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.4K
BTCUSD 1.8K
ETHUSD 571
GBPJPY -30
AUDCAD -51
XAGUSD 108
NZDCAD 9
GBPAUD 2
GBPUSD -8
US30 0
NZDUSD 4
USOIL 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -58K
BTCUSD 3M
ETHUSD 443K
GBPJPY -616
AUDCAD -1.5K
XAGUSD 87
NZDCAD 685
GBPAUD 229
GBPUSD -165
US30 16
NZDUSD 71
USOIL 64
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 107.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 068 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -816.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.60 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
45.44 × 141
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
trading for live
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 21:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 07:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 01:26
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AT MASTER Fx
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
18
0%
10 457
86%
75%
1.17
1.04
USD
52%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.