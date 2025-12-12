- Growth
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
138 (64.48%)
Loss Trades:
76 (35.51%)
Best trade:
202.97 USD
Worst trade:
-148.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 956.19 USD (1 985 228 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 424.75 USD (2 014 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (87.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
35.44%
Max deposit load:
11.78%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.92
Long Trades:
90 (42.06%)
Short Trades:
124 (57.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
2.48 USD
Average Profit:
14.18 USD
Average Loss:
-18.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.56%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
276.32 USD
Maximal:
276.32 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.21% (276.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.23% (97.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|176
|USDJPY
|31
|XAUUSD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-101
|USDJPY
|649
|XAUUSD
|-17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11K
|USDJPY
|3K
|XAUUSD
|-21K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +202.97 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
