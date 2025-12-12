SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Magic ONE
Mohamed Ibrahim Ragheb Younes

The Magic ONE

Mohamed Ibrahim Ragheb Younes
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
138 (64.48%)
Loss Trades:
76 (35.51%)
Best trade:
202.97 USD
Worst trade:
-148.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 956.19 USD (1 985 228 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 424.75 USD (2 014 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (87.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
35.44%
Max deposit load:
11.78%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.92
Long Trades:
90 (42.06%)
Short Trades:
124 (57.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
2.48 USD
Average Profit:
14.18 USD
Average Loss:
-18.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.56%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
276.32 USD
Maximal:
276.32 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.21% (276.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.23% (97.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 176
USDJPY 31
XAUUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -101
USDJPY 649
XAUUSD -17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -11K
USDJPY 3K
XAUUSD -21K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.97 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Magic ONE
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
6
5%
214
64%
35%
1.37
2.48
USD
9%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.