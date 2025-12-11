- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
109 (64.49%)
Loss Trades:
60 (35.50%)
Best trade:
183.64 USD
Worst trade:
-58.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 462.03 USD (67 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-935.43 USD (40 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (264.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
313.96 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
5.51%
Max deposit load:
33.01%
Latest trade:
27 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.01
Long Trades:
83 (49.11%)
Short Trades:
86 (50.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
9.03 USD
Average Profit:
22.59 USD
Average Loss:
-15.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-105.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.35 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
18.11%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
169.35 USD (12.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.72% (169.35 USD)
By Equity:
50.87% (1 814.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|168
|archived
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|archived
|184
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +183.64 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +264.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.67 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
USD
136
USD
USD
7
93%
169
64%
6%
2.63
9.03
USD
USD
51%
1:500