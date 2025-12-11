- Growth
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
42 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (16.00%)
Best trade:
81.57 USD
Worst trade:
-120.33 USD
Gross Profit:
997.54 USD (116 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.48 USD (49 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (324.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
324.85 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
99.56%
Max deposit load:
19.29%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.80
Long Trades:
45 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
5 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
11.04 USD
Average Profit:
23.75 USD
Average Loss:
-55.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-306.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-306.99 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
28.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.25 USD
Maximal:
306.99 USD (14.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.59% (306.99 USD)
By Equity:
16.74% (395.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|15
|XAUUSD
|14
|GBPAUD
|12
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-50
|XAUUSD
|184
|GBPAUD
|174
|EURUSD
|125
|AUDNZD
|55
|EURCAD
|63
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|-634
|XAUUSD
|61K
|GBPAUD
|3.3K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|473
|EURCAD
|580
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.57 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -306.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 13
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 91
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.92 × 36
AlfaForexRU-Real
|1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.17 × 254
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.95 × 137
RoboForex-ECN
|3.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.56 × 600
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.56 × 73
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|6.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
|12.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
|12.74 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
|15.28 × 538
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
|26.74 × 116
- DIAMONDS CATCHES ANY WAVE OF GOLD AND CURRENCY MARKET AROUND THE WORLD.
- ALL TRADES ARE PREVENTED WITH HARD STOPLOSS.
- PERMANENT PROFIT MONTH BY MONTH.
- TRUE PRICE IS $42/M, IT IS NOW ON PROMOTION OF $35 ONLY.
- TAKE YOUR CHANCE, GOOD LUCK FOR SAFE INVESTMENT!
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
1
100%
50
84%
100%
2.23
11.04
USD
USD
17%
1:500