Axiom Alpha

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
61 (75.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (24.69%)
Best trade:
37.70 USD
Worst trade:
-12.64 USD
Gross Profit:
150.74 USD (10 559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.99 USD (6 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (13.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.87%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
67 (82.72%)
Short Trades:
14 (17.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-3.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.12 USD (1.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.91% (20.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (29.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 35
EURAUD 20
NZDCAD 13
USDCAD 11
EURCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 38
EURAUD 20
NZDCAD 11
USDCAD 11
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
EURAUD -349
NZDCAD 311
USDCAD 937
EURCHF 185
NZDCHF 85
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.68 × 53
RoboForex-Prime
0.71 × 1964
AMarkets-Real
0.81 × 32
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.89 × 167
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.26 × 378
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.31 × 29
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.33 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.33 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.43 × 30
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
1.45 × 11
33 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 07:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Axiom Alpha
8%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
6
0%
81
75%
100%
2.21
1.02
USD
3%
1:300
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

