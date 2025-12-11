- Growth
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
61 (75.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (24.69%)
Best trade:
37.70 USD
Worst trade:
-12.64 USD
Gross Profit:
150.74 USD (10 559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.99 USD (6 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (13.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.87%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
67 (82.72%)
Short Trades:
14 (17.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-3.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.12 USD (1.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.91% (20.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (29.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|35
|EURAUD
|20
|NZDCAD
|13
|USDCAD
|11
|EURCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|38
|EURAUD
|20
|NZDCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|11
|EURCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|EURAUD
|-349
|NZDCAD
|311
|USDCAD
|937
|EURCHF
|185
|NZDCHF
|85
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.70 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.44 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.68 × 53
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.71 × 1964
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.81 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.89 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.26 × 378
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|1.31 × 29
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.33 × 6
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.33 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.43 × 30
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
|1.45 × 11
